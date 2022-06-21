 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on guns, absentee voting, and Iowa’s abortion ruling

Grassley Federal Judiciary Youth Summit

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley speaks during a brief press conference after a Federal Judiciary Youth Summit he hosted Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the U.S. District Courtroom at the Federal Building in Sioux City, Iowa. 

"It's nice to get the opinions of people of all ages...(and) at the same time be able to tell them about the federal judiciary," Grassley said.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on the gun bill, primary absentee voting, Deidre DeJear begins her general election campaigning, and a big abortion ruling.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, and The Gazette’s new deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands McPhisto and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

