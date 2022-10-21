 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Gubernatorial Debates, Republicans Raking, Senate Ratings, and Iowa Votes

Iowa candidates for governor clash on abortion, education

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, back right, a Republican, takes her turn speaking after her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, back left, Monday for a debate on Iowa PBS studios in Johnston, Iowa. 

 Margaret Kispert, The Des Moines Register via AP

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: gubernatorial candidates debating, Republicans raking in cash, Senate ratings changing, and Iowans voting.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands The Olympics and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

