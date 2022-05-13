 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical web only alert top story

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The democratic primary, my attorney general, and (still) the Legislature

  • 0
Kim Reynolds re-election tour

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds walks into a crowd of supporters before speaking at a political event on March 18 at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill in Sioux City.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: the democratic primary, my attorney general, and – still – the Legislature.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, Sarah Watson of the Quad-City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Copperhead and William Elliot Whitmore.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pushes law to force taxi apps to share data with spy agency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News