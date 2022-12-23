 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: What were the biggest political stories of 2022?

Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City

Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Is Iowa a red state now? And what are the other major political stories of Iowa in 2022?

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Sound Thought and Copperhead.

