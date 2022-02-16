One-time $1,000 payment for Woodbury County union employees

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County workers represented by unions who had asked the county supervisors to reopen their contracts to negotiate higher wages will receive one-time retention payments of $1,000 instead.

The five-member board on Tuesday voted to use over $240,000 of the county's federal COVID relief funds to give payments to about 240 full-time union employees. Around 15 part-time employees will also receive a pro-rated amount, based on hours.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said the extra pay is scheduled to be distributed in April.

The secondary roads, deputies and correction officers unions previously asked the board to reopen contract negotiations for wages only due to high inflation in the last year. Currently, sheriff's deputies and correctional officers are scheduled to receive a 2.75 percent raise on July 1, while the secondary road workers are set to get a 2.25 percent increase. That compares to a 4 percent raise the county board granted last week to 36 non-union salaried employees.

Taylor had argued it would be financially irresponsible to reopen negotiations of potentially 6 contracts in the final week of the budget planning. Taylor said such negotiations would have to take place in four or five days.

Taylor described the one-time payments as a compromise that helps bridge the pay gap between the non-union and union employees.

The agenda item was authored by Taylor and Supervisor Matthew Ung. Ung noted he is not under the illusion it will make everyone happy.

No members of the public spoke at Tuesday's meeting. But at last week's meeting, several unionized workers shared stories of their employment with the county and how rising inflation has impacted their lives. Many said it was more difficult to pay bills and buy groceries, as some reported having to get second or third jobs to meet expenses.

Union leaders pointed out that one of the main reasons they formally asked the county to reopen the contracts was to assist with retention and recruitment of county workers.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Biden last year, delivered funds to state and local governments to address various impacts from the virus. The county used its first-year allocation of $10 million to cover higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center. The county will receive an additional $10 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

County officials said the one-time payments are eligible under the “public health and economic impacts” section of the ARPA.

The only county employees not eligible for the one-time payments are the salaried non-union employees, seasonal workers and elected officials, which include the supervisors.

