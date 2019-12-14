Open question: Does move by Jeremy Taylor in Sioux City take him out of elected district?

SIOUX CITY -- In May, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor and his family purchased a $470,000 home in the Whispering Creek area that's well outside the northside district in which he won re-election six months earlier.
In Iowa counties like Woodbury that draw districts based on population, supervisors must live in the district in which they run, but are elected at-large by all county voters.
Taylor, a Republican, insists he is complying with that residency requirement because he still owns a home at 3215 Grandview Blvd., which lies within District 2.
"My family and I maintain our legal residency at the Grandview address," Taylor said in an email Friday. "We own the same home on Grandview from which I was elected in November 2018 and for which we are the sole inhabitants. We did purchase a second home in May of 2019 on Christy Road."
His new home in the 5200 block of Christy Road is in District 3, which has been represented by Supervisor Marty Pottebaum since his election in 2016.
Under state law, a vacancy is created when an elected official moves out of their district.
Some local leaders argue such a vacancy was triggered when Taylor and his family moved into their Christy Road residence.
Potttebaum, a Democrat, said local residents he doesn't even know have told him since June about the Taylor's move to District 3.
"The minute he moved out of his district, he should have given up his seat. The way I read the law, it is a no-brainer," Pottebaum said.
Pottebaum said he has not discussed the residency issue with Taylor, but said he was once in a room where he overheard Taylor defending his move to others.
"The whole time I've been on the board with Jeremy, he always talks about being honest and transparent. My comment to him would be, 'Is that what this is?' Truthfully, I don't know if it is my place (to push the issue). It should be up to him to address it...That would be honest and transparent," Pottebaum said.
Other officials in Woodbury County and the Iowa Secretary of State's Office say the matter is difficult to assess, because issues related to residency statuses aren't always clear.
Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State office, said the issue is addressed in Iowa code section 69.2(1)(c), which states: “Every civil office shall be vacant if … [t]he incumbent ceas[es] to be a resident of the state, district, county, township, city, or ward by or for which the incumbent was elected or appointed, or in which the duties of the office are to be exercised," the section says.
Under state law, if a residency dispute needs to be resolved, a special ad hoc panel, comprised of the county Attorney, Auditor and Treasurer, would meet to rule on the issue.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Gill said he doesn't think he and the other two elected officials should call a meeting on their own, saying it would be better for county residents to petition to take that step.
So far, no one has done that, although Gill said he's heard people complain since July about Taylor moving into the Christy Road house.
Gill, the county's top election official, said "it appears (Taylor) has moved out of the district." The key question, he said, is whether a person must continue to reside in the same district to which they were elected over all years of the term.
"Residency gets to be pretty difficult to determine," Gill said.
County Attorney P.J. Jennings told The Journal he is not "at liberty to comment at this time" on questions related to Taylor's residency.
Taylor unsuccessfully ran for the state Legislature in 2008, won a House seat in 2010 and then lost re-election in 2012. Two years later, he won his first four-year term on the the five member Woodbury County board, defeating 30-year incumbent George Boykin, a Sioux City Democrat, in District 2.
Two months after winning his second term in District 2 in November 2018, Taylor launched his campaign for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat held by Rep. Steve King. Three other Republican challengers also are seeking the party's nomination in the June primary.
In campaign finance disclosure documents for both his county office and the federal race, Taylor listed the house at 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his residence.
This is not the first time Taylor has simultaneously owned two residential properties in Sioux City.
Since 2003, Jeremy Taylor has owned the house at 3215 Grandview Blvd., according to documents filed with the Woodbury County Assessors office. On May 31, 2013, Taylor's wife, Kim, became a co-owner of the home, according to county documents.
In July 2010, as he was running for an Iowa House seat, the Taylors bought a home at 3034 Pierce St. for $186,000 , according to county documents. The Pierce Street home, which is in District 2, was sold for $199,000 on Nov. 2, 2018, documents show.
In January 2016, as part of a profile on Taylor, he asked a Journal photographer to meet his family at the 3034 Pierce St. address. At that time, he officially listed the Grandview Boulevard house as his residence.
The Taylors purchased the Christy Road home, in the Whispering Creek neighborhood, on May 8, 2019, for $470,000, according to county records.
In emails Friday, the Journal asked Taylor if his family resides in the Christy Road home, and who, if anyone, lives in the Grandview Boulevard home. He did not immediately respond to the Journal's questions on who lives in the homes.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
Government and education reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.