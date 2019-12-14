Open question: Does move by Jeremy Taylor in Sioux City take him out of elected district?

Under state law, a vacancy is created when an elected official moves out of their district.

Some local leaders argue such a vacancy was triggered when Taylor and his family moved into their Christy Road residence.

Potttebaum, a Democrat, said local residents he doesn't even know have told him since June about the Taylor's move to District 3.

"The minute he moved out of his district, he should have given up his seat. The way I read the law, it is a no-brainer," Pottebaum said.

Pottebaum said he has not discussed the residency issue with Taylor, but said he was once in a room where he overheard Taylor defending his move to others.

"The whole time I've been on the board with Jeremy, he always talks about being honest and transparent. My comment to him would be, 'Is that what this is?' Truthfully, I don't know if it is my place (to push the issue). It should be up to him to address it...That would be honest and transparent," Pottebaum said.

Other officials in Woodbury County and the Iowa Secretary of State's Office say the matter is difficult to assess, because issues related to residency statuses aren't always clear.