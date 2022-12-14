 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open Woodbury County board position sees interest from eight individuals

SIOUX CITY — Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat.

A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.

Gill read the list of those interested in Rocky De Witt's district 5 position during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting. The names read were Nathan Heilman, Angela Kayl, John VanEldik, Mark Nelson, Willard Brian McNaughton, Barbara Sloniker, Jeanette Beekman and Charles Clark.

Nathan Heilman, John VanEldik and Willard Brian Mcnaughton ran with De Witt and three others for the seat in 2016.

The seat will become open in January when De Witt leaves to serve as the Iowa Senate District 1 representative.

Gill said he plans to schedule a meeting for Jan. 9 to discuss the vacancy.  De Witt must submit a letter of resignation before the committee can meet.

By law, the committee can make an appointment within 40 days of the vacancy or choose to hold a special election. Voters can petition for a special election within 14 days of the publication of the vacancy or appointment.

The petition must be signed by at least ten percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said previously. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

Since the polling places are schools, Election Day is a no-school day for students; students would still have classes during a special election.

“(A special election) would result in polling places being used while children are attending classes which to me is less than desirable,” Gill said in a statement.

When De Witt ran for his District 5 seat in 2016, he was one of seven candidates. In Iowa, a candidate must receive 35 percent of the primary votes required to advance to the November general election.

Gary Niles, at the time the chief juvenile court officer for the 3rd Judicial District, led the voting with 1,157 votes, or 23 percent of the total cast. De Witt finished second with 1,070 votes or 21 percent.

Due to the state mandate, a special Republican Party convention was held to determine the nominee. De Witt was chosen with 65 percent of the votes.

Rocky De Witt talks to supporters after winning the Iowa Senate District 1 race.

