Opponents clash with Woodbury County supervisor over COVID-19 funds for new jail

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote up to $15.6 million in federal COVID relief funds to cover cost overruns for the new county jail.
More than 30 people showed up at the board's weekly meeting, with most arguing for the supervisors to put the project on hold and instead redirect the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to a series of social programs, from housing the homeless to fighting substance abuse.
"We need funds to benefit us as a community, not imprison us as a community," Matthew O’Kane told the supervisors.
The supervisors placed an item on their agenda Tuesday to respond to what they described as "misinformation regarding gross misappropriation of facts" that members of the opposition group, a coalition of union officials, community activists and others, presented during an Aug. 19 rally at the courthouse.
Supervisor Matthew Ung read a five-page response in which he tried to rebut the group's objections and justify the reasons for the board's decision-making.
“I’m sorry that it was such a challenging experience for some members of the public to hear our concerns, my concerns,” Ung told the audience. “The facts unfortunately seem to continue to fall on deaf ears.”
Ung's comments and demeanor during the meeting riled many of opponents, some of whom accused him of demeaning minorities, and even "smirking" at speakers during their presentations.
The Republican supervisor ended his remarks by telling the audience that one way to help lower jail costs is to “tell people to follow the 10 commandments and the American derivatives of that. Tell people to stop breaking the law.”
Jen Pellant, a spokeswoman for the Western Iowa Labor Federation, objected to Ung's portray of those incarcerated in the county jail.
"I have concerns that you’re sitting up there conflating evil with criminality, we’re talking about a county jail here, not a federal supermax prison, and you’re acting like you’re housing a bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers,” Pellant said. "These are your constituents. These are the members of your community. People make mistakes.''
In another instance, Ung disputed a statement made by Winnebago Tribal member Tricia Etringer, who said she was tired of jails targeting Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or BIPOC.
"None of that matters if I go and rob a liquor store," Ung replied. "If I commit a crime, I do it as Matthew Ung, not as a BIPOC community member."
Native American activist Manape LaMere, the son of the late activist Frank LaMere, took offense to Ung's remarks, accusing him of being disrespectful, uncouth and patronizing toward Native people.
Ung, a second-generation immigrant, pointed out he had spent time with the Sugpiaq tribe in Nanwalek, Alaska and the Havasupai tribe in the Grand Canyon.
Site preparation has begun on the $65 million Law Enforcement Center, which will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of 28th Street.
In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail, which is beset by a series of structural problems. But, just weeks afterwards, COVID-19 began spreading across the country. Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon.
Without other good options, the county board agreed to use up to $15.6 of its roughly $20 million in ARPA over two budget years to help cover the shortfall.
Some opponents have argued the county's decision to use the relief funds runs afoul of federal guidelines for the billions of dollars the federal government distributed to local governments.
County officials contend elements of the new jail, including a new HVAC system, a mental health office, three padded cells, and six isolation or exam rooms, meet the guidelines.
Ung said no one is more concerned about the higher than expected construction costs than the supervisors.
“We inherited a building that ran over capacity only a few years after being built, over 30 years ago,” he told the audience.
Due to the problems with the current jail, Ung said the board took to planning a new facility that did not sacrifice quality or size. The voter approval came after seven years of committee meetings and research, he noted.
Ung said the new jail provides a safer work environment for the corrections officers from a health, transportation security and supervision standpoint. He said it also provides more efficient spaces for psychological issues, and allows more separation and mitigation of violet threats.
“We aren’t building an opera house. We’re thinking of our children and grandchildren,” he told the audience.