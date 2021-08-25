Opponents clash with Woodbury County supervisor over COVID-19 funds for new jail

Ung's comments and demeanor during the meeting riled many of opponents, some of whom accused him of demeaning minorities, and even "smirking" at speakers during their presentations.

The Republican supervisor ended his remarks by telling the audience that one way to help lower jail costs is to “tell people to follow the 10 commandments and the American derivatives of that. Tell people to stop breaking the law.”

Jen Pellant, a spokeswoman for the Western Iowa Labor Federation, objected to Ung's portray of those incarcerated in the county jail.

"I have concerns that you’re sitting up there conflating evil with criminality, we’re talking about a county jail here, not a federal supermax prison, and you’re acting like you’re housing a bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers,” Pellant said. "These are your constituents. These are the members of your community. People make mistakes.''

In another instance, Ung disputed a statement made by Winnebago Tribal member Tricia Etringer, who said she was tired of jails targeting Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or BIPOC.

"None of that matters if I go and rob a liquor store," Ung replied. "If I commit a crime, I do it as Matthew Ung, not as a BIPOC community member."