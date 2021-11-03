 Skip to main content
OSCEOLA COUNTY RESULTS: Loring and DeVries win Harris City Council seats

Not much in Tuesday's elections was competitive for Osceola County.

Numerous races either had candidates running unopposed or no one even on the ballot. 

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Osceola County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Harris

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeff Loring: 42.42%

Glen DeVries: 31.82%

Larry Hegwer: 24.24%

Write-in: 1.52%

Ocheyedan

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Write-in: still to come

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

