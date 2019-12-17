SIOUX CITY -- Rhonda Capron never considered running for public office until a friend posted "Rhonda for Mayor" on Facebook.

That post "blew up," according to Capron, and gave her pause to think about running in the 2011 Sioux City Council election.

"If I could make a difference just being on council, that would be awesome," Capron recalled of her thought process back then, as she sat at her desk in the empty fifth-floor council chambers at City Hall on Monday afternoon. A black jacket with a leopard-print faux fur collar was draped over one of Capron's shoulders, as she fanned herself with a white sheet of paper. "I was in the bar business and what I did affected so many people. I wasn't just a bar person, I was a community person."

Capron maintains that she will keep that dedication to Sioux City, a place that she dearly loves, after her last council meeting on Dec. 23.

In November, voters denied Capron's bid for a third, four-year term after a race in which the condition of the city's infrastructure, homelessness and the repeal of a decade-long ban on pit bulls were hot topics. First-time candidate Julie Schoenherr, who owns SoHo Kitchen & Bar on Historic Fourth Street, edged Capron by 372 votes, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to unofficial results from the Woodbury County Auditor's office.

Reflecting on her time in office, Capron, a longtime bar owner who now runs a non-medical home care business for seniors, said the councils she served on accomplished more in eight years than others have in 20.

"I have been so lucky. In my eight years, both councils were awesome," she said. "I guarantee ya that if I had a crappy first four years, I never would've ran for the next four years."

Capron retrieved a typed list of accomplishments from her purse. The ongoing restoration of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building; the opening of Seaboard Triumph Foods, Cone Park and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino; "record breaking" residential housing growth; and the commissioning of the USS Sioux City were among the things she noted.

"She was great to serve with and took the job very seriously," Mayor Bob Scott said of Capron. "She was very supportive of the different things we were doing and was not afraid to voice her opinion, even to the public when they may have not always agreed."

Missing from Capron's list was her private fundraising push to pay homage to the 1945 folk song "Sioux City Sue" on the Singing Hills water storage tank. The idea came as the tank was overdue for its first new paint job since its construction in the mid-1990s. Reactions to the maroon and beige paint job, which included musical notes, were mixed.

"I think that every town should have a water tower that has a memory. I think that 'Sioux City Sue' is a great memory," Capron said. "I wanted something that would stick in people's minds when they drove by."

Capron said the best thing that happened for the city during her tenure was a change in the city manager's office. Paul Eckert served as city manager for 13 years before resigning to take a city manager position in Mount Shasta, California, in August 2013. At the time of his resignation, Eckert was facing a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed against him by a city employee. In 2015, Eckert and the city agreed to a settlement involving $300,000 paid to the employee and her attorneys. The lawsuit cost Sioux City taxpayers more than $1 million in total.

"When we got Bob Padmore in there, things changed. It was like a breath of fresh air; and people's attitudes changed. We started getting trust back. We started getting integrity back," Capron said.

Grassroots campaign

Capron's passion for helping people was forged while growing up on a farm in Ocheyedan, Iowa, where she lived with her parents, grandmother, four brothers and two sisters.

Capron recalled her father, Harold Engel, serving as a Democratic Party leader in Osceola County during her childhood. He was "well-liked" and made politics "look so easy," according to Capron. Why couldn't she?

Not wanting to challenge Scott, a lifelong Sioux Cityan, for mayor, Capron decided to mount a campaign for the council seat held by Aaron Rochester, who sponsored a controversial city-wide ban on pit bulls that was unanimously adopted by the council in 2008.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capron acknowledged, "I don't know what the hell I'm doing," and jumped into the race. She had 1,100 campaign signs printed with the words, "Rhonda for City Council." She would never use her last name in subsequent campaigns, either. She didn't need to. The majority of people in Sioux City knew who Rhonda was.

"I was the people's choice. That's the way it's always been. People chose me to run and then I ran," Capron said. "I'll tell you what... I didn't know if I was going to win, I just had a good time with it."

One weekend, Capron and her supporters took a party bus around the city passing out Koozies and neon yellow and blue "Vote for Rhonda" T-shirts. Although Capron wanted to make a change in the city, she told herself her heart wouldn't be broken if she lost. Voters ousted Rochester in the primary and Capron went on to defeat educator Flora Lee in the general election.

"We had a party down at the bar and everybody was happy. It was just a great night. Then, the fun started," Capron said, trailing off.

Capron didn't even know how to make a motion when she assumed her seat on the council, but she said that's what the citizens wanted -- "a fresh face" with "common sense." She asked questions of city staff, thought things through and went with her gut when locking in her vote.

Capron said the best piece of advice she ever received came from Jim Wharton, a former Sioux City mayor and council member. On a bus ride to a Blue Zones meeting in Larchwood, Iowa, Wharton told her, "You only need three votes."

"I was not educated on the things that we voted on, like the wastewater treatment and infrastructure and all that. You learn that," she said. "You don't just walk in and know what you're doing."

Capron fielded phone calls from her constituents while bartending. In fact, some citizens even brought their issues to her stockyards bar, Rhonda's Speakeasy, for Capron to address.

"I was so transparent and approachable that, damn, I'd get phone calls," she said. "When people would call, they'd have an issue. But by the end of the call, they forgot about the issue and were just talking about how their family was or what was going on in their life."

In 2015, Capron cruised to her second term, defeating challenger Thomas Venesky 77 percent to 23 percent.

Straight shooter

Councilman Pete Groetken said he has "thoroughly enjoyed" working with Capron over the last six years.

Groetken chuckled as he recalled a council meeting during which he was slow to register his vote on an issue. Capron turned to him and said, "What are you waiting on?" Groetken told her he hadn't made up his mind yet. Capron told him to "hurry up" and threatened to kick him. Unbeknownst to Capron and Groetken, that exchange could be heard through their microphones and was broadcast live on cable.

"Rhonda is a lady who genuinely cares about Sioux City," Groetken said. "She's a person who will not hesitate to tell you exactly what she thinks. For that reason, much like the pit bull case, I appreciate her honesty and straightforwardness."

In October, as Capron was in the midst of her 2019 reelection bid, council members began considering repealing a ban that prohibited residents from having dogs that are 51 percent or more pit bull. Groetken, a retired Sioux City Police captain, and Capron were on opposite sides of the pit bull debate.

Although no new pit bulls were allowed under the ban, it grandfathered in pit bulls that were registered by residents prior to April 25, 2009, provided the animals were registered each year. Capron's 13-year-old pit bull mix "Chief" was among them.

Capron defended her decision not to abstain from voting in favor of repeal to the ire of some residents, who called her "scum" and "no good" for the city in texts, emails, Facebook posts and in person. Capron said a man even confronted her in the Hamilton Hy-Vee parking lot while she was loading groceries into her truck.

"That's probably one thing that really crushed me. That really hurt my heart. It was vicious," said Capron, who took to Facebook to defend herself.

The council ultimately voted 4 to 1 to overturn the ban, with Groetken casting the lone "no" vote. The issue may have cost Capron her seat on the council, but she believes she made the right decision.

After her term ends, Capron said she's going to focus on herself and her business, Rhonda's Senior Support Service. Although Capron told The Journal the day after the election that she was done with politics, today, she's not ruling out another run in the future.

"I'm going to be OK. It's not like my life has gone up in smoke," she said. "There's plenty of things I can do out there for the city and for our people. And, you know, maybe I'll run again. I'm not going to count it out."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.