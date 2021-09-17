Panel approves Woodbury County attorney space, secure parking at new Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY -- The remaining two of four alternative additions for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center have been approved by the Authority and will add $942,000 to the project costs.

The first alternative is space for the county attorney including offices, audio and visual room, break room, copy room, prosecutor office and city attorney office. This will cost $844,200. The second alternative is a secure parking area with an 8 ft. tall fence for judges, correctional officers and other staff. This will cost $97,800.

In June, the board approved two of the alternatives - an extra space for future storage and changing the parking lot surface from asphalt to concrete - adding $375,800.

When the Authority chose to move ahead with the first two alternatives, Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group said it would not have been feasible to add the shelf space, for example, after construction began.

This county attorney space would allow all of the criminal proceedings to take place in the new facility.

Albrecht read a letter from County Attorney Patrick Jennings in which he states the travel to and from the current downtown office to the new LEC would cost around $465,790.20 a year.