SIOUX CITY -- A citizen panel has recommended a 3 percent pay raise for members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and raises between 3 and 5 percent for four other elected officials.
The supervisors decided Tuesday to wait three weeks to vote on the Compensation Board's salary recommendations for themselves, county sheriff, county auditor, county treasurer and county attorney.
Under state law, the supervisors' options will include approving the recommended increases, giving no raises or reducing the proposed increases by the same percentage. They must act by March 15, which is the state's deadline for counties to finalize their 2019-20 budget.
If approved, it would be the highest percentage hike in years, county Finance Director Dennis Butler said.
Members of the Compensation Board are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries. On Monday, the Compensation Board passed a more complicated than normal pay proposal by recommending County Treasurer Michael Clayton be given a $2,200 salary bump and then a 3 percent raise on top of that, Butler said.
The moves are intended to equalize Clayton's annual salary with County Auditor Pat Gill, who also would receive a 3 percent raise. After the increases, Clayton and Gill would each receive $91,355 per year, up from their current $86,492 and $88,694, respectively. Overall, the treasurer's pay would grow by 5.6 percent.
The panel also recommended Sheriff Dave Drew receive an additional $3,500 before calculating a 3 percent raise, which would raise is annual salary from $105,364 to $112,130.
The Compensation Board also recommended a 5 percent pay hike for County Attorney P.J. Jennings, whose annual salary would move from $126,608 to $132,938. That would represent a 6.4 percent increase for the sheriff.
Butler said Compensation Board members saw a need to raise the level of county pay from its relative low statewide ranking, especially when compared to other high-population counties. Woodbury is the state's sixth most populous county.
The supervisors' current annual pay is $40,554 for Board Chairman Keith Radig and $34,063 each for supervisors Rocky De Witt, Marty Pottebaum, Jeremy Taylor and Matthew Ung. The proposed 3 percent rate hike would raise Radig's salary to $41,771 and the other four supervisors to $35,085.
The supervisors did not debate the merits of the Compensation Board's recommendations during their weekly meeting Tuesday. The supervisors will take final action on the fiscal 2019-20 budget, after a public hearing on March 12.
Butler said he had plugged in a 3 percent raise for the combined elected officials as a holding place in the budget, and that the comp board proposal exceeds that amount.
Last year, the supervisors voted unanimously to give a 2.75 percent pay raise to themselves and the four other elected officials.
In 2017, the Compensation Board recommended no raise for the supervisors, 5 percent for Clayton and Drew, and 4 percent for Jennings and Gill. The supervisors ultimately approved no raises for themselves, then halved the recommended other raises, dropping them in the range from 2 percent to 2.5 percent.