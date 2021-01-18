Panel recommends 2.75% raises for Woodbury County elected officials

SIOUX CITY -- A special panel has recommended a 2.75 percent pay raise for members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and four other elected officials.

The Woodbury County Compensation Board's salary recommendations for the supervisors, county attorney, sheriff, auditor and treasurer will be soon presented to the county board for action, ahead of the March 30 deadline for finalizing the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

Iowa law holds that county officials' wages work through a process involving county compensation boards, which recommend raises for each elected official. Members of the compensation board are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries.

Longtime board member Doug Phillips on Monday reported on that panel's short meeting of about 10 minutes last week, when he said they quickly agreed on the first proposal of the 2.75 percent for all elected officials.

