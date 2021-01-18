Panel recommends 2.75% raises for Woodbury County elected officials

SIOUX CITY -- A special panel has recommended a 2.75 percent pay raise for members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and four other elected officials.
The Woodbury County Compensation Board's salary recommendations for the supervisors, county attorney, sheriff, auditor and treasurer will be soon presented to the county board for action, ahead of the March 30 deadline for finalizing the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
Iowa law holds that county officials' wages work through a process involving county compensation boards, which recommend raises for each elected official. Members of the compensation board are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries.
Longtime board member Doug Phillips on Monday reported on that panel's short meeting of about 10 minutes last week, when he said they quickly agreed on the first proposal of the 2.75 percent for all elected officials.
Under state law, the supervisors now have three options -- approve the recommended increases, give no raises or make reductions of the same percentage amount to all nine. County officials have taken lesser raises in some years.
The comp board recommendation was also 2.75 per last year and in 2018, with a more complicated percentage proposal for the nine officials in 2019.
After approval by the county board of the compensation board recommendation of 2.75 percent raises last March, the salaries for 2020-21 are $136,594 for County Attorney P.J. Jennings, $115,214 for Sheriff Chad Sheehan, $93,867 for each Auditor Pat Gill and Treasurer Mike Clayton, and $36,050 for the county supervisors.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will continue their budget deliberations in the regular Tuesday meeting at the county courthouse. They are reviewing proposed county revenues and expenses of more than $60 million to operate law enforcement, infrastructure, voting and other functions.
The supervisors plan to go through each submitted department budget in Tuesday meetings through January, then make final moves on wages and other big decisions toward plugging the estimated $3.4 million budget gap in February meetings.