Parking rates back on Sioux City Council's agenda

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines.

City staff say the rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.

The last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019, according to city documents.

At its Aug. 15 meeting, the council discussed city staff's request to raise rates and fines, but did not ask them to prepare an ordinance.

Mayor Bob Scott specifically requested a breakdown of parking fines by category, so the council could see how may violators paid after 30 days and after 90 days. He also wanted to know what the projected revenue would amount to if fines are increased.

The current rate for metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes and $.75 per hour. If the council votes in favor of the adjustments, those fees would increase to $.80 and $1.

Parking meter overtime fines would rise from $10 to $14, after 30 days from $15 to $21, and after 90 days from $30 to $42. Other parking-related fines would increase from $35 to $50, after 30 days from $40 to $55, and after 90 days from $50 to $70.

At Heritage, Rivers Landing, MLK and Discovery parking ramps, the following rate increases for monthly users are proposed:

1 space used $50 to $55

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $50

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $45

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $43