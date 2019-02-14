SIOUX CITY -- More than 150 people came to North High School to discuss ways to end gun violence in schools and other places, in a Wednesday event that was kicked off by comments from a student survivor of a mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school in February.
“We wanted to demand that morally just leaders are put into office,” Jaclyn Corin said, since the National Rifle Association “has such a stranglehold on lawmakers."
Corin is a Parkland school shooting survivor, and she said many Parkland students, after the incident that killed 17 people, "decided we weren't going to let the media cover the story the wrong way."
Therefore, the survivors have used social media to air views, appeared on news shows and some are now participating with the Road To Change Tour that is making Midwest stops through June 29. Among the other Parkland students on hand in Sioux City were Sofie Whitney, although Emma Gonzalez, who has gotten a national profile, was not present.
Corin also told the crowd, "You don't just need to register to vote, you need to get out to the polls.
After Corin spoke, the tour's youth meetup at North High included 45 local and Parkland pupils sitting at tables to discuss ways to impact gun laws. They also made posters, with plans to take them downtown to the Sioux City office of U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, at 2 p.m.
In a Facebook post written in March, King mocked Gonzalez, who is of Cuban heritage, for wearing a Cuban flag patch on her jacket as she spoke at a march in Washington earlier this year.
Said Corin, "Steve King is not a morally just leader. He even called our good friend Emma...skin-headed lesbian."
King did not describe Gonzalez with those words. Earlier this year, Leslie Gibson, a Republican candidate for office in Maine, called Gonzalez a “skinhead lesbian."
Everly Ivener, a freshman at North High School, said she’s joined in the walkouts and participated in Sioux City’s March for Our Lives in the spring. Ivener said she wants to see change in how elected officials respond to their constituents.
“They’re not listening to what people in the city and state are telling them and they don’t seem to care,” Ivener said. “A lot of people think this issue is just in D.C. or just in Florida, but actually going to all the states and having everyone come out is a really good thing.”
Nikolas Cruz, 19, used an AR-15semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 students and staff members at Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.
Kobey Lofton, of westside Chicago, joined the tour after it began. Lofton cited 147 young people under age 21 being killed in gun violence in that metro this year.
"We have become normalized to the gun violence in Chicago," Lofton said.
There is a 10-point proposal that March For Our Lives and Road To Change leaders advocate in the "How We Save Lives" section of the website. Those include funding gun violence research, requiring universal background checks to buy any firearm and a ban on high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Corin said the effort is nonpartisan: "It is not Democrat or Republican. It is about saving lives."
The Road To Change Tour is moving through the Midwest for two weeks. The tour was in Omaha on Tuesday, and moves to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday.
-- Morgan Matzen contributed to this article.