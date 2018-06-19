SIOUX CITY -- Survivors of a mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school will stop in Sioux City Wednesday as part of nationwide tour calling for gun control in the goal to reduce school violence.
Emma Gonzalez, one of the most outspoken survivors, will be among the students visiting the largest city in Rep. Steve King's district. In a Facebook post, King mocked Gonzalez, who is of Cuban heritage, for wearing a Cuban flag patch on her jacket as she spoke at a march in Washington earlier this year.
The Road To Change Road Youth Meetup will stop at 11 a.m. at North High School, giving young people an opportunity to rally against gun violence. In an interview Tuesday, another Parkland student, Sofie Whitney, said she looks forward to continuing the bus tour's momentum.
"I have seen a lot of hope and inspiring young people who want to make a difference," Whitney said. "We are going to be meeting high-schoolers from the local area."
Whitney said she agrees with all pieces of the 10-point proposal that March For Our Lives leaders advocate in the "How We Save Lives" section of the website. Those include funding gun violence research, requiring universal background checks to buy any firearm and a ban on high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Whitney said a key task of the tour is to register young people to vote in the November general election.
Some other Parkland students have promised to do whatever they can to unseat the outspoken King, an eight-term incumbent challenged by Democrat J.D. Scholten in the Republican-dominant 4th District.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, used an AR-15semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 students and staff members at Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. Whitney, who has since graduated from the Parkland school, said she was in drama class during the shooting, and knew some victims.
"We were a very close-knit school," she said.
Whitney said about 10 Parkland survivors will be at North High School Wednesday. She discussed the national profile that some of the Parkland survivors have attained, via social media and news articles about gun control efforts.
"I know that we can all agree that we wanted something good to come out of something bad," she said.
The Parkland students also have repeatedly lashed out at the National Rifle Association and elected officials like King who have received campaign contributions from the pro-gun organization.
The Road To Change Tour is moving through the Midwest for two weeks through June 29. The tour was in Omaha on Tuesday, and moves to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday.