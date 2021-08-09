Parks and Rec staff propose summer tubing, mountain bike trails for Cone Park

SIOUX CITY -- Mountain bike trails and summer tubing could be coming to Cone Park, making the acclaimed winter destination just as popular during warm months.
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department staff presented the proposed summer programming options to the Sioux City Council Monday. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted unanimously in favor of the options during its May 5 meeting. Council members did not vote on the matter Monday.
"Cone Park's already been established as a very popular winter destination, and we want to make the summer just as appealing," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told council members.
Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said a summer tubing track, like that found in Hill City, South Dakota, and Vail, Colorado, was a "natural find," since the structure, carpet lift, lights and speakers are already in place at Cone Park.
Byrnes said TUBBY, the original summer tubing invented by Neveplast, is a safe material, which requires minimal maintenance. He said it would be installed at the park annually on the hill and be removed at the end of the year. During hot days, Byrnes said the track would require lubrication to speed it up.
"It acts like a fake snow," Byrnes said. "It's got about a 15 to 18-year life expectancy. We would be proposing putting in two lanes to start."
Salvatore said it would cost roughly $150,000 to make two lanes of track operational. While other summer tubing tracks charge $18 to 32 for two to five rides, Salvatore said Cone Park's typical rate of $10 per session would apply.
"At 60 percent capacity, we'd be looking at a net profit of around $60,000. At full capacity, we'd be looking at more of around $135,000," he said.
During the city's 2020 CIP budget hearings, Salvatore said the council earmarked $500,000 for the park's summer options in fiscal year 2023.
Cone Park and Sertoma Park are set up perfectly for professionally designed mountain bike trails, according to Salvatore, who said his department worked with an international mountain bike association on a master plan to route out single-use and flow trails.
"Nationally, this is a very popular activity. It's supported by local enthusiasts," he said of mountain biking. "Unlike Bacon Creek Park, it wouldn't be just advanced trails. it would have trails for all abilities and all ages."
According to Salvatore, such a mountain bike trail project would cost around $2 million and incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. He said walkers, hikers and runners could also utilize the single-use trails.
"When we did the master plan for Cone Park, it was more than just tubing," he said.
Salvatore said the city currently has $350,000 in proposed funding in fiscal year 2023 for such a project and a $1 million contingent donation from Chesterman Company, an independently owned and operated Sioux City-based Coca-Cola bottling company.
Jay Chesterman, who co-owns the company, said he's seen young kids get frustrated biking on Bacon Creek's challenging trails. He said some of the easier trails proposed for Cone and Sertoma parks would get kids outside and off of their devices.
"We see folks come down from Sioux Falls to ride our trail," he said. "We know there's a need. We know there's a draw."
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Salvatore if the proposed trails could be used to host regional mountain biking competitions. He responded that they could.
"That would be amazing," she said.
Councilman Pete Groetken said he thinks both options would be successful, while Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore called both projects "exciting news."
Mayor Bob Scott said he's "all for the project," but not in favor of an aquatic center also being placed in that area. City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson Pool with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis Pool.
During a January budget meeting, Scott said building the aquatic center in Morningside sends a message that the rest of the community isn't as important. He suggested staff consider the vicinity of Northern Valley Crossing, a prime site for retail and commercial development on the southeast corner of Floyd Boulevard, for the aquatic center's location.
"I've made it very clear that we need to spread the amenities around this community to make sure all areas of town grow," he said.