Parks and Rec staff propose summer tubing, mountain bike trails for Cone Park

Salvatore said it would cost roughly $150,000 to make two lanes of track operational. While other summer tubing tracks charge $18 to 32 for two to five rides, Salvatore said Cone Park's typical rate of $10 per session would apply.

"At 60 percent capacity, we'd be looking at a net profit of around $60,000. At full capacity, we'd be looking at more of around $135,000," he said.

During the city's 2020 CIP budget hearings, Salvatore said the council earmarked $500,000 for the park's summer options in fiscal year 2023.

Cone Park and Sertoma Park are set up perfectly for professionally designed mountain bike trails, according to Salvatore, who said his department worked with an international mountain bike association on a master plan to route out single-use and flow trails.

"Nationally, this is a very popular activity. It's supported by local enthusiasts," he said of mountain biking. "Unlike Bacon Creek Park, it wouldn't be just advanced trails. it would have trails for all abilities and all ages."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Salvatore, such a mountain bike trail project would cost around $2 million and incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. He said walkers, hikers and runners could also utilize the single-use trails.