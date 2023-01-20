Parks supervisor: Sioux City property owners need to determine course of action for ash trees

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kelly Bach is urging residents who will need to remove or treat ash trees to do their due diligence by getting several quotes from arborists.

"Ask questions. What chemicals are you going to use? What are the effects of those chemicals? As with anything, there will be an influx of people wanting to treat your trees, remove your trees," Bach said during a news conference at the Sioux City Public Museum on Friday.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Thursday that the emerald ash borer's presence has been confirmed in Sioux City in samples collected from trees.

Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia now has been found in all but three of Iowa's 99 counties: Plymouth, Palo Alto and Emmet.

Larva feeding on the inner bark damages and eventually kills ash trees within two to four years. Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

In 2021, the City Council approved a proactive emerald ash borer management plant, which included $1 million to implement the plan and begin the process of removing ash trees on city-owned properties, including the public right-of-way.

"If you decide to treat the tree, that will be the homeowner's responsibility to select the method of treatment, the contractor and continue the treatment," Bach said. "It's not just once that you need to do this, it's an ongoing cure for the tree."

The city has contracted for the removal of 16 24-inch ash trees in the mid-town and near northside neighborhoods.

"Hamilton to Court is the first area that we're going to be in," Bach said.

During the mid-70s, when Dutch elm disease came through the area, Bach said those elm trees were replaced with ash trees. A few years after the emerald ash borer was discovered in the Ohio and Illinois area, he said the city stopped planting ash trees.

"They were a perfect quick-growing, large tree that tolerated street use," he said. "Like anything, when you overplant something, it becomes, someday, a problem."

Ash trees are all over the city, including in city parks. Bach said some of those trees in parks will be treated because of the "value" that they provide. In natural areas, such as Bacon Creek, Bach said ash trees will go through their normal lifecycle, as any other tree would.

"If it's near a trail and it's going to impact the trail, we'll probably remove it," he said. "If it's out in the middle of a wooded area, it's just part of the natural lifecycle."

Property owners can find more information about removing or treating ash trees at sioux-city.org. Click the community tab at the top to access Sioux City's emerald ash borer management plan.

Woodbury County Extension will host a public meeting about the emerald ash borer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 at its office, 4728 Southern Hills Drive.

Information will also be presented at the Siouxland Garden Show, which runs from March 31 to April 1 at the Marriott Conference Center, 510 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City.