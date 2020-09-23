Parties bemoan campaign yard 'sign sabotage' in Sioux City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The two major political parties in Woodbury County have combined to call out a high degree of vandalism that's impacting yard signs in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

The Woodbury County Democratic and Republican political parties in a joint release said the signs are a longstanding part of campaigns and should be left alone. This time of fall is often a time of high vandalism to campaign signs, and 2020 is shaping up to be a bad year for that, said Democratic chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican chairwoman Suzan Stewart.

"We are seeing extraordinary levels of sign sabotage even this early in the election season. Signs are disappearing and being defaced throughout the county," they said.

Stewart and Dumkrieger said the election should play out with opportunities for candidates to reach people in many ways, so they urged "Woodbury County residents to leave the signs alone and let their neighbors exercise their free speech rights."

They added, "Yard signs are not cheap and represent a significant investment by candidates."