Pedestrian bridge over Missouri River at Sioux City gets support of South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Buy-in from the city of South Sioux City could help push the possibility of a $6 million pedestrian bridge spanning the Missouri River further toward fruition.
In a memo for the Sioux City Council meeting Monday, the revenues to cover the $6 million cost were detailed to include $3.5 million from the long-term Capital Improvement Program of the city budget, $500,000 in grants and fundraising, and $2 million from tax increment financing in fiscal year 2021-22.
Additionally, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department director Matt Salvatore said South Sioux City officials are supportive of the project, which could be a boon to it finally landing after recent years of discussion.
For four years, the committee system of Sioux City has sought ways to renovate the Missouri Riverfront to provide for more recreation for local residents and as a means to draw tourists. Some pieces are moving ahead, and recent discussions showed the pedestrian bridge would begin at Chris Larsen Park Road, be elevated so as not to interfere with boating on the river and serve as an iconic landmark to draw visitors off Interstate 29.
The Sioux City Council in recent months had split on whether to approve a $59,000 consulting agreement with Smith-Group, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, for design and engineering services for a bridge.
The possibility of hiring Smith-Group had been tabled by Sioux City Council members on May 18, June 8 and July 6. A July 8 meeting of the Riverfront Steering Committee resulted in members voting to endorse the project only if two things happened -- a pinpointing of how to pay $6 million for the bridge and obtaining a commitment from South Sioux City government officials to financially support the bridge.
At no cost to the city of Sioux City, Smith-Group agreed to lead a meeting with officials from both cities on July 15, when South Sioux gave full support for the pedestrian bridge, Salvatore said. The South Sioux City officials also agreed to direct an unspecified amount of money to the project, via seeking governmental grants and other sources.
Another outcome was to nix moving forward with the Smith-Group bridge concept, but rather for the city to undertake more research into how to develop the bridge. The Sioux City Council on a 5-0 Monday meeting vote approved that step.
Nearly two months ago, Councilman Pete Groetken said he had perceived no wide community buy-in for the bridge, so spending money on a consultant would be ill-advised, he said. Groetken argued that without such plump outside funding, any community fundraising effort likely would not pan out.
Earlier this summer, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she spoke with South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch and South Sioux City business leaders, who she said were in "100 percent support of the pedestrian bridge."
