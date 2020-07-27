Pedestrian bridge over Missouri River at Sioux City gets support of South Sioux City

The possibility of hiring Smith-Group had been tabled by Sioux City Council members on May 18, June 8 and July 6. A July 8 meeting of the Riverfront Steering Committee resulted in members voting to endorse the project only if two things happened -- a pinpointing of how to pay $6 million for the bridge and obtaining a commitment from South Sioux City government officials to financially support the bridge.

At no cost to the city of Sioux City, Smith-Group agreed to lead a meeting with officials from both cities on July 15, when South Sioux gave full support for the pedestrian bridge, Salvatore said. The South Sioux City officials also agreed to direct an unspecified amount of money to the project, via seeking governmental grants and other sources.

Another outcome was to nix moving forward with the Smith-Group bridge concept, but rather for the city to undertake more research into how to develop the bridge. The Sioux City Council on a 5-0 Monday meeting vote approved that step.