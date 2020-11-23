Pedestrian safety ordinance passes first reading

SIOUX CITY -- During its weekly meeting Monday, the Sioux City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would regulate pedestrians' use of medians within city streets and highways.

On Friday, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told The Journal, "People panhandling at the roadside creates pedestrian and driver safety issues, so this ordinance is meant to address those safety concerns."

Before the vote, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said the city cannot stop panhandling, which is protected by the First Amendment. He said the city has the right, as other cities have done, to adopt such an ordinance to protect pedestrians and motorists on busy streets.

"I asked for this. I'll take the heat, because when you almost run over somebody because they're on too busy of a street, I don't care if people are able to solicit. They have a right to solicit. But not on some of these corners, like coming off the interstate and then trying to turn and go to South Sioux. You go across three lanes of traffic and you almost hit somebody," he said. "That's just unsafe for the people that are in cars. It's unsafe for the person that's soliciting. There are other corners that they need to be able to solicit at."

