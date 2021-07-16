Pence slams Democrats for "massive expansion of government" at Feenstra picnic

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- While touting the Trump administration's accomplishments, former Vice President Mike Pence said Republicans need to roll up their sleeves and win back America from the "radical left agenda."
Pence decried a "massive expansion of government" by Democrats, as well as policies that promote open borders, high taxes and "abortion on demand," during an inaugural fundraising picnic for Rep. Randy Feenstra at the Dean Classic Car Museum.
"In just 177 days, the Biden administration has unleashed a tidal wave of left wing policies that threaten to wipe out all the progress we made," Pence said as he stood at a podium facing more than 400 people, who munched on hamburgers while seated at tables covered with red and white checkered tablecloths.
"President Biden has launched an explosion of runaway spending between the $6 trillion and counting, proposed a budget this week that would be the largest spending increase in U.S. history in a single year. He proposed the largest tax increase in 50 years and unleashed the worst inflation that we have seen in more than a decade."
Pence, who spoke for more than 25 minutes at the Feenstra Family Picnic, could be laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run in Iowa, site of the first contest in the nomination season. Just last month, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, another potential Republican presidential candidate, spoke at the same Sioux Center venue during an Iowa GOP fundraiser.
"I'm really here for one reason and one reason only, and that is that Iowa and America need Randy Feenstra back in a Republican majority," said Pence, who noted that serving as vice president under Donald Trump was "the greatest honor" of his life.
In order to turn the country around, Pence said, "We need to turn America back to God."
He said Republicans are going to protect pro-life taxpayers by upholding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.
While he was vice president, Pence said that more than 400 miles of border wall was constructed and policies were initiated that reduced illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by 90 percent.
"They turned the most secure border in history into the worst border crisis American has ever seen," he said of the Biden administration.
Before Pence spoke, Feenstra told the crowd that people are trekking to the border from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras because they want capitalism, liberty and freedom. He said the country needs to go back to Trump era border policies.
"We have all these great liberties, and there's people that want it just like we do," said Feenstra, who represents Iowa's 4th District, one of the country's most Republican congressional districts. "All of us together, we are protectors of what our founding fathers gave us. We are the protectors of this freedom and liberty and capitalism."
Pence reiterated that "America stands with Israel" before launching into remarks about what he called the Biden administration's "all-encompassing assault on American culture." He assailed Biden's disbanding of the 1776 Commission, an advisory committee established to support what Trump called "patriotic education."
"America is not a racist country. America is the most just, noble, inclusive nation ever to exist on the face of the earth," he said.
A parade of other GOP speakers spoke to the picnic-goers Friday, including U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents an eastern Iowa congressional district. Like Miller-Meeks, Feenstra is a first-term House member.