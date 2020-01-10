You are the owner of this article.
Pete Buttigieg to campaign in 4 Northwest Iowa events
Pete Buttigieg to campaign in 4 Northwest Iowa events

Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks

Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks about health care during a presidential candidate town hall at West Middle School in Sioux City on Tuesday.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is polling in the top tier of candidates, will hold four town hall campaign events in Northwest Iowa next week.

Buttgieg will campaign Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at The Waterfront, 610 Linden Drive, in Arnolds Park, at 4:30 p.m. at Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 Eighth St. S.E., in Orange City, and at 7 p.m. at West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.

On Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. Buttigieg will speak at the Plymouth County Museum, 335 First Ave. S.W., in Le Mars. Those are among 11 Iowa events he will hold over six days.

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He last campaigned in Siouxland in the last week of November, when speaking in Denison, Storm Lake and also at West Middle School.

The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3.

There are 13 Democratic presidential candidates, after Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race Friday morning. Republican Donald Trump is seeking re-election.

