Pete Buttigieg to campaign in 4 Northwest Iowa events

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is polling in the top tier of candidates, will hold four town hall campaign events in Northwest Iowa next week.

Buttgieg will campaign Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at The Waterfront, 610 Linden Drive, in Arnolds Park, at 4:30 p.m. at Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 Eighth St. S.E., in Orange City, and at 7 p.m. at West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.

On Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. Buttigieg will speak at the Plymouth County Museum, 335 First Ave. S.W., in Le Mars. Those are among 11 Iowa events he will hold over six days.

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He last campaigned in Siouxland in the last week of November, when speaking in Denison, Storm Lake and also at West Middle School.