Pete Groetken won't seek another term on Sioux City Council; Dan Moore says he will run

SIOUX CITY -- Pete Groetken confirmed Monday that he will not seek a third term on the Sioux City Council, while Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he intends to run for re-election.
Groetken, Moore and Alex Watters are the incumbents up for re-election. Watters told The Journal he is consulting with his family and has not yet made a decision.
Sioux City Clerk Lisa McCardle said Tuesday that her office had not received any nomination papers from council candidates. The filing period began on Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 26. Each candidate must collect at least 192 signatures from eligible electors before their petition will be accepted by the City Clerk's Office.
Groetken, a 72-year-old retired Sioux City Police captain, said the timing is right for him to leave public office. Groetken noted that he has drawn a check from the city in 46 of the last 49 years.
"I don't have any particular plans at all. But, I just thought that it was the right time. I've never been a guy who thinks he should just hold on forever," he said. "I think in politics in particular, a couple of terms suits me just fine. I really have enjoyed working with the city. I think it's a great organization. I think they're great people."
In the fall of 2017, Moore, Groetken and Watters, all incumbents, cruised to victory. Moore and Groetken were beginning their second four-year terms on the council, and Watters was beginning his first full term after being appointed in early 2017 to fill the seat left vacant by Keith Radig.
Moore said he is in the process of gathering signatures and expects to make a formal announcement about his candidacy later this month.
"I think I have served the citizens well and the taxpayers well during my term. I would like to see a lot of the projects we've started up, especially with the economic development. I'd like to continue to participate in those projects," Moore said. "I want to continue to increase our inventory of housing for the workforce, which is related to economic development."
If more than six city council candidates file nomination papers, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said a primary election will be held on Oct. 5. The regular city and school election is set for Nov. 2.
"There's only been one time in 24 years I've been around that we did not have a city primary," Gill said.