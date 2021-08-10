Pete Groetken won't seek another term on Sioux City Council; Dan Moore says he will run

SIOUX CITY -- Pete Groetken confirmed Monday that he will not seek a third term on the Sioux City Council, while Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he intends to run for re-election.

Groetken, Moore and Alex Watters are the incumbents up for re-election. Watters told The Journal he is consulting with his family and has not yet made a decision.

Sioux City Clerk Lisa McCardle said Tuesday that her office had not received any nomination papers from council candidates. The filing period began on Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 26. Each candidate must collect at least 192 signatures from eligible electors before their petition will be accepted by the City Clerk's Office.

Groetken, a 72-year-old retired Sioux City Police captain, said the timing is right for him to leave public office. Groetken noted that he has drawn a check from the city in 46 of the last 49 years.

"I don't have any particular plans at all. But, I just thought that it was the right time. I've never been a guy who thinks he should just hold on forever," he said. "I think in politics in particular, a couple of terms suits me just fine. I really have enjoyed working with the city. I think it's a great organization. I think they're great people."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}