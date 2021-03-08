Pickleball Association raises concerns about Arena Sports Academy leasing Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- Members of the Siouxland Pickleball Association fear they will ultimately be displaced from the Long Lines Family Recreation Center and their sport's growth stymied if the Sioux City Council allows the Arena Sports Academy to lease the second floor of the facility for three-year increments to host youth games and tournaments.
"Youth has the Arena. They've got the United Sports Academy. They have Long Lines. And, they have the Expo Center. What do older adults have?" Carolyn Ellwanger, the association's president, asked the council members during Monday night's meeting.
Under the terms of the proposed lease agreement, the Arena Sports Academy would pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee would be used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room would not be included in the lease. After the first three-year term, if the parties elect to renew the lease, the monthly rent payment would be adjusted on July 1 and every three years after that to reflect the percentage increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index-Midwest, according to documents filed with the city.
After roughly an hour of debate, the council voted 4 to 1 to approve a resolution to invite proposals for the lease of land in the Combined Central Sioux City-CBD Urban Renewal Area, announce the intent to accept the proposal of the Arena, and set a public hearing for April 12.
"I don't want this to become pickleball versus the Arena. That should not be what we're doing here," Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, said. "We will move forward in a positive manner and do our best to not displace. There are months where it's inevitable. It just is."
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the Arena would rent the facility from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. He said Wednesday and Sunday nights would be reserved for parks and recreation programming. Salvatore said his department already has an agreement with the Siouxland Pickleball Association, which allows members to use the Rec Center Monday through Friday mornings at no cost to the association.
"If the hours stated in the agreement are strictly adhered to, the status quo can be maintained, but any accommodation for growth is off the table for adult and senior programming," said Frank Brienzo, treasurer of the Siouxland Pickleball Association. "We believe granting control of a city-owned public facility to a private organization, whose sole mission is youth programs, inevitably, will reduce availability for adults and seniors."
Both the Arena and the city would have the right to terminate the lease agreement with 60 days' notice. The agreement would grant the Arena the right to retain all revenue from admission charged for team and individual athletic events, as well as any concessions sold during the events. The Arena would be responsible for all janitorial services prior to, during and after any events or use of the premises, while general maintenance and repairs to the facility would be the responsibility of the city.
In December 2019, the Arena Sports Academy opened a youth sports complex in the former Hobby Lobby building at 4501 Southern Hills Drive. A total of 60,000 square feet of space was turned into basketball and volleyball courts, wrestling and weight rooms, a dance facility, classrooms and locker rooms.
Last summer, while it was holding tournaments, Salvatore said the Arena saw a need for an extra location.
"It grew from there, just because they had a need and we had a need for the facility to get utilized. It's busier than it's ever been," he said of the Rec Center, which the Arena began renting on a monthly trial basis back in October.
Mayor Bob Scott, who cast the lone "no" vote, expressed frustration that the matter wasn't brought before the council when the Arena first began renting the facility in the fall.
"He's doing a great job, but he's got a leg up on this deal, now, because we only went to one vendor," Scott said of Cooper.
In the fall, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department relocated from the Rec Center to the new Siouxland Expo Center, a nearly $15 million multi-purpose venue in the former Sioux City stockyards. The addition of the Expo Center raised uncertainty about the long-time viability of the Rec Center -- the former municipal auditorium, which opened in 1950 at 401 Gordon Drive.