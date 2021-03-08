Pickleball Association raises concerns about Arena Sports Academy leasing Rec Center

"I don't want this to become pickleball versus the Arena. That should not be what we're doing here," Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, said. "We will move forward in a positive manner and do our best to not displace. There are months where it's inevitable. It just is."

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the Arena would rent the facility from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. He said Wednesday and Sunday nights would be reserved for parks and recreation programming. Salvatore said his department already has an agreement with the Siouxland Pickleball Association, which allows members to use the Rec Center Monday through Friday mornings at no cost to the association.

"If the hours stated in the agreement are strictly adhered to, the status quo can be maintained, but any accommodation for growth is off the table for adult and senior programming," said Frank Brienzo, treasurer of the Siouxland Pickleball Association. "We believe granting control of a city-owned public facility to a private organization, whose sole mission is youth programs, inevitably, will reduce availability for adults and seniors."