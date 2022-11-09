Pillen poised to be Nebraska's next governor after Blood's early lead evaporates

From the moment he emerged from a contentious Republican primary, Jim Pillen was the odds-on favorite to serve as Nebraska's next governor.

On Tuesday that conventional wisdom carried through as Pillen declared a decisive victory over Democrat Carol Blood.

"I will be the governor of the people of Nebraska for the people of Nebraska," said Pillen, a hog producer from Columbus and University of Nebraska regent. His advantage grew to more than 20 percentage points by 11 p.m. Tuesday, but his lead was large enough early in the night that Pillen proclaimed Nebraska voters had spoken "clearly, with one voice."

Blood, a state lawmaker from Bellevue, conceded the race around 10:15 p.m.

"I do wish my opponent luck, and I hope and pray that he will be more reactive to the media and the voters who are different than he is and believe different things than he believes, because we need to bring all Nebraskans together in order for us to move our state forward for a better tomorrow for all," Blood said.

Blood started the night in the lead from early results, which typically favor Democrats. As the night went on, however, Pillen slowly but surely closed the gap before taking the lead just before 9 p.m.

Despite the early results, Pillen said his team remained "tremendously confident," knowing that he would likely gain on Blood as more results came in.

"We just needed time," Pillen said.

Blood faced an uphill battle, with voter registration figures and recent history favoring Republicans. A Democrat hasn't served as governor in more than 20 years.

Pillen's crowded campaign party in the lower level of the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker hotel remained upbeat throughout the night Tuesday, even through his early deficit. State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who was watching the results of his own reelection race from Pillen's event, said he had faith that Pillen would prevail.

"Nebraska will make the right decision," Moser said.

Other notable faces at Pillen's party included retired Huskers football coach Tom Osborne, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Sens. Dan Hughes, Curt Friesen.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, one of Pillen’s biggest supporters, was unavailable to comment on Pillen’s win Tuesday night. Ricketts is in Japan this week to be honored for his work to strengthen the agricultural relationship between the country and Nebraska. The two-term Republican governor was barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Pillen racked up several other notable endorsements aside from Ricketts, including former Gov. Kay Orr, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Cattlemen.

Pillen made many promises during his victory speech, including to "defend and grow" Nebraska's agriculture, fix the state's "tax problem," and "protect innocent life."

From nearly the start of his campaign, Pillen touted his stances on hot-button national issues such as opposing abortion and so-called critical race theory. As his campaign continued, he began putting more emphasis on education, calling for a massive overhaul of the state’s education funding formula to distribute money by the student, rather than by the district. This was the first policy issue he referenced Tuesday night.

"Together, we'll focus on our kids," Pillen said while holding one of his grandkids who was on stage with him. "We'll never ever give up on our kids."

Pillen's proposal has received criticism from some who said the plan will hurt high-need districts that currently receive high levels of state funding, including Omaha Public Schools. Though Moser said he wasn't familiar with Pillen's plan, he said he believes the state's education funding formula needs reform, and not just the funding formula.

"School funding is a problem," he said.

Blood also pointed to school funding as an issue during her campaign, though her proposal favored increasing state education dollars to decrease reliance on property tax revenue. Other priorities for Blood included addressing Nebraska’s worker shortages, prison overcrowding and ending unfunded mandates.

Pillen called on other state leaders to "set special interests aside," and vowed to foster an "attitudinal change" in state government to focus more on Nebraska, rather than individual districts. He also said he aims to advertise Nebraska as an appealing place for young people to live, slowing the flow of younger residents leaving the state.

"The grass is greenest and tallest in Nebraska," Pillen said.

Pillen will likely have a big decision to make when his term begins: who to appoint to fill U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's vacant seat. Sasse is expected to resign so that he can become the next president of the University of Florida. Many have suspected Pillen would put Ricketts in the seat, but Pillen continued to avoid naming any candidates Tuesday, vowing instead to "find the best Nebraskan to fill the role."

"We'll wait until the time comes," he said.