SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing development near Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard could see further expansion with construction of a party room and video arcade at the Pizza Ranch and addition of a Silverstar Car Wash.
The City Council will vote Monday whether to initiate the 30-day notice period required for selling city-owned property in an urban renewal area. A public hearing for the land sale is slated for July 15.
According to city documents, the city has received two offers for the purchase of the remaining portions of Lot 4, Northern Valley Crossing 2nd Addition.
Midwest Fidelity Partners, LLC wants to purchase approximately 1.17 acres for the development of a Silverstar Car Wash. The car wash would be north of a planned Burger King restaurant.
Midwest Fidelity Partners has six locations in Sioux Falls and is looking to construct four locations in Sioux City in 2019, according to the documents.
According to a proposed development agreement, Midwest Fidelity Partners would purchase the land from the city for $331,272 and pay the broker commission.
Tyrad, LLC, the owners of the Pizza Ranch at 3116 Floyd Boulevard, want to purchase approximately .197 acres to construct an addition that will include a party room and video arcade area, as well as additional parking.
According to a proposed development agreement, Tyrad would purchase the land from the city for $55,776 and pay the broker commission.
In late 2017, the council approved the sale of the southernmost portion of Lot 4 to Saltzman & Saltzman Management, LLC for the construction of a Burger King. In the coming weeks, a development agreement for that project will be brought before the council, according to the documents.
Construction of an Aldi grocery store and a Dollar Tree store are already underway. Those two buildings are expected to be completed in the upcoming months.