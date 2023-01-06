Plan for Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade to be presented Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is recommending phased reconstruction of the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) as the most feasible and cost-effective option for addressing critical needs with the treatment infrastructure.

The city said in a statement released Friday that Hazen and Sawyer Consulting has finished evaluating potential alternatives in a comprehensive facility plan. The Minneapolis environmental engineering firm will present plan findings to the City Council at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

The WWTP is at capacity with many processes in poor condition and its operation is not sustainable in its current condition. The plan analyzed the construction of a new facility at a new location or reconstruction at its existing site and found reconstruction the most feasible. City staff and its consultant determined that rebuilding the WWTP on site will save ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars, while creating jobs and providing additional benefits for the local economy, according to the statement.

An upgraded WWTP will also support the transformation of the riverfront and enable Sioux City to stay in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state regulations, according to the statement.

"Modernizing the WWTP will allow the city to manage more wastewater, protect the environment, maintain compliance with all state and federal regulations, and allow greater opportunity for community growth and development," Sioux City Utilities Director Tom Pingel said. "This generational project will support decades of community prosperity by ensuring both the necessary capacity and the safe and reliable performance of the wastewater treatment infrastructure."

The plan evaluated current and long-term needs for wastewater treatment for the City of Sioux City, its sister cities and industrial and commercial dischargers. In addition, it prioritized, evaluated and identified cost-effective options for the city's wastewater treatment capacity, operation and sustainability needs over the next 30 years.

With completion of this project, the statement said the city intends to focus attention on the production of renewable fuels (biogas) and managing other beneficial projects rather than using excessive time and expense to maintain operations due to reliability issues.

The statement said the city will invest over $40 million in odor control for the WWTP and its pumping stations, ensuring the city is a responsible, odor-free neighbor to the surrounding nearby attractions, including Mercy Field, Cone Park and other recreational spaces.

Funding sources for the project and the potential rate impacts on residential, commercial and industrial customers are currently being evaluated.