SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission Board of Adjustment voted Tuesday to rezone the property of The Ickey Nickel to allow patrons to legally camp on the bar and grill's property.
The Ickey Nickel recently had to suspend camping on their property at 4700 41st St. after a complaint was filed. According to Carla Hansen, Ickey Nickel general manager, the complaint came as a surprise. The bar and grill had allowed camping for years.
According to Chris Madsen, senior planner, petitioners in attendance Tuesday agreed to the board's three conditions. Those conditions where that the bar and grill provide washroom and restroom facilities, that any driven area within the campground be paved and to provide a trailer dump station.
"The commission did recommend approval unanimously," Madsen said.
Madsen explained that the 1976 zoning code prohibited the use of camping, and in 2015 that code was updated.
"Nothing really changed," Madsen said. "It's just that we had a complaint and we had to enforce action, so this is the remedy to that."
The issue regarding the Ickey Nickel's campground will go in front of the City Council July 22. The final decision to rezone the property from business park to zoning commercial to legalize camping will be made there.