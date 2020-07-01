Plans for new Woodbury County jail building expected within weeks

SIOUX CITY -- The goal is still to have a new $50 million Woodbury County jail open in 2022, and dirt could be turned within nine months.
"We are moving forward steadily and with efficiency," said Ron Wieck, who heads an inter-governmental body leading jail plans.
Early 2021 is still projected as the start of construction, and Wieck on Tuesday said the jail will be completed in 2022, or roughly two years from now.
One positive financial factor in building the jail turned up recently.
The interest paid for the bonds over two decades could run from $13 million to $15 million, so the full payback could approach $65 million. At one point in 2019, the projection had been that interest could be as much as $18 million.
"Interest rates are down from when the first estimates were made, which is good news for the taxpayers," county Finance Director Dennis Butler said.
The March special election to set financing through increased property taxes saw voters giving a 57 percent affirmative vote. The new single-story jail will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community, and the aging jail downtown eventually will be shuttered.
The facility will be built at 3701 28th St., in a 110,000-square-foot building that can hold up to 450 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates housed in the current jail located across the street from the Woodbury County Courthouse. The site is in a place that doesn't get a huge amount of traffic, but a selling point for the location is that it is near U.S. Highway 75, for ease of access to transport prisoners.
The jail project is being shepherded by a three-member panel, called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, led by Wieck and also including Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and county supervisor Rocky De Witt. The county's main consultant is Larry Goldberg, of St. Joseph, Missouri-based Goldberg Group Architects, which has been involved in building more than 100 jails nationwide.
At the most recent authority meeting in early May, Goldberg said he would begin writing requests for proposals, seeking a local project manager to lead the jail endeavor. Wieck said those RFP's could be sent out by early August, and he added that Goldberg should have architectural plans done for the public to see within a few weeks.
County officials had pitched the $50 million project as the most cost effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and cost millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails around the state.
Opponents questioned whether property taxes should be raised to replace a jail built in 1987, during the tenure of Sheriff Russ White, which some people said was too recent to be outmoded.
The first time county property owners would see the impact on their property tax payments would come in September 2021, Butler explained.
While the exact amount is not pinpointed, the projection is that over the 20-year payback that would go to 2040, owners of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $21 to $36 per year, with the higher amounts in initial years. Those who own agricultural land would pay about 54 cents per acre.
The building will carry a county justice center name, as it will hold more than jail cells and county sheriff offices, but also some courtrooms and County Attorney P.J. Jennings' offices. Wieck said the county attorney offices will be on a "garden level" portion of the building that will lie below the main ground level.
Unlike the current jail, the new facility will be one that could be more readily expanded, by adding pods on top and building upwards, Wieck said.
"Whether we are talking 40, 50 years, we will be able to stack jail pods," Wieck said.
Sioux City Police Chief, NAACP President, Unity in the Community founder named to statewide task force
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.