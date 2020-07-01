Plans for new Woodbury County jail building expected within weeks

County officials had pitched the $50 million project as the most cost effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and cost millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails around the state.

Opponents questioned whether property taxes should be raised to replace a jail built in 1987, during the tenure of Sheriff Russ White, which some people said was too recent to be outmoded.

The first time county property owners would see the impact on their property tax payments would come in September 2021, Butler explained.

While the exact amount is not pinpointed, the projection is that over the 20-year payback that would go to 2040, owners of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $21 to $36 per year, with the higher amounts in initial years. Those who own agricultural land would pay about 54 cents per acre.