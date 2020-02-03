Plymouth County sheriff to seek seat on Board of Supervisors

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo announced Monday he will not be seeking a ninth term as sheriff of the Northwest Iowa county.

Instead, he will be vying for a seat currently held by Mark Loutsch on the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors. Loutsch is not seeking reelection to the board.

With more than 30 years in office, Van Otterloo is the longest-serving sheriff in Plymouth County history. He began his law enforcement career with the Le Mars Police Department in 1974. His last day as sheriff is slated to be on Dec. 31, 2020.

"I will truly miss the people I have worked with (as sheriff)," Van Otterloo said in a statement. "I am excited to hopefully have an opportunity to continue to serve (Plymouth County). Having many years as a county leader, I believe I can offer those same leadership qualities to the Board of Supervisors."

