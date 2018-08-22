SIOUX CITY -- The crackup of the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities agency may go all the way to a complete dissolution, since there simply may be no counties left.
Officials in Plymouth and Sioux counties hope to exit Sioux Rivers and join a different regional group to the north next year. That would mark the end of Sioux Rivers, since the third member, Woodbury County, also plans to exit the agency on July 1.
Iowa's system for delivering services to low-income and other people moved from a county-based to regional system in July 2014, in part in order so smaller population counties could combine to offer otherwise too pricey services. But there have been severe growing problems over the subsequent four years, including for some time in Sioux Rivers.
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors earlier this month voted to join the North Iowa Care Connection region, which includes the more northerly counties of Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto.
In an Aug. 7 letter, Plymouth County Board Chairman Don Kass wrote that he appreciated meeting with Northwest Iowa Care Connections board members, and said the county would accept the invitation.
"We appreciate the constructive discussion and sharing of ideas and concerns regarding the future delivery of services within our respective counties and regions," Kass said in the letter.
Sioux County officials similarly are seeking a move as well to Northwest Iowa Care Connections, after some inquiries made this summer.
In a letter sent to Sioux County, the NICC counties said they were not interested in joining Sioux Rivers, but wanted Plymouth and Sioux to join their region. The Sioux County Supervisors voted on Aug. 6 to write a letter of intent for Sioux County to become a NICC member.
These steps make a change from the many machinations of early 2018, when Woodbury County officials such as Supervisor Jeremy Taylor was working to move the county to Rolling Hills Community Service Region while Sioux Rivers officials sought to keep the regional agency together.
In spite of a long series of discussions, disagreements and meeting machinations since 2017 to join Rolling Hills, Woodbury County supervisors voted to exit the Sioux Rivers group on July 1, 2018, but never actually left. Woodbury official sought to leave Sioux Rivers over disagreements on management style, but the state Department of Human Resources said that couldn't happen until the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2019.
Taylor said the work ahead involves watching the Sioux Rivers budget for the next year and planning for "the bright future we anticipate when we join Rolling Hills." He said that Rolling Hills work will include August planning on how mental health providers may deliver services and pinpointing the fiscal 2019-20 budget by March.
Rolling Hills Community Service Region currently includes seven counties to the east -- Buena Vista, Sac, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford and Ida. A majority of the county boards of supervisors individually voted by May to add Woodbury County in fiscal 2019.