PODCAST: On Iowa Politics addresses new Iowa legislative session and Trump impeachment

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Iowa governor, the Legislature and impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.

Copyright 2020 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.