This week's On Iowa Politics covers Beto O'Rourke's first visit to Northwest Iowa, Republican legislative actions on felon voting rights and Iowa 4th congressional district fundraising by Republican Randy Feenstra.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Erin Murphy, Bret Hayworth, Todd Dorman and Ed Tibbetts.
This week's show was produced by Max Freund and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of TGL.
