PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Biden's VP considerations, Trump's remarks and school plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast focuses on Joe Biden's decision on a vice presidential candidate, President Trump's comments about an election postponement and Iowa's back-to-school plans.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch, and features Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.

Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

Copyright 2020 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.