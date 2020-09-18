PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Branstad's return, the Big Ten's reversal and the full Grassley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast focuses on former Gov. Terry Branstad's return to Iowa from China, the Big Ten's decision to play football this fall and the 99 county tour coined "the full Grassley" after Iowa's senior U.S. senator.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Natalie Brown.

