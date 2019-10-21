{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast discusses the Environmental Protection Agency at odds with RFS, campaign fundraising and the latest Democratic presidential candidate debate.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week's show features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Lojo Russo and Copperhead.

