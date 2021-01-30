 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers committee assignments and the Reynolds Express
View Comments

PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers committee assignments and the Reynolds Express

{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa politics bug

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Committee assignments for Iowa's U.S. House members, the Reynolds Express in Des Moines and a candidate ranking.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to recreate the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Scarlet Runner.

Copyright 2020 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Voters discuss casting their ballots in person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News