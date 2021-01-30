PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers committee assignments and the Reynolds Express

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Committee assignments for Iowa's U.S. House members, the Reynolds Express in Des Moines and a candidate ranking.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to recreate the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Scarlet Runner.

