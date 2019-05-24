This week's On Iowa Politics covers some congressional races and the U.S. Senate contest, with Democrat Eddie Mauro entering the race with incumbent Republican Joni Ernst.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features James Lynch, Thomas Nelson, Todd Dorman and Ed Tibbetts.
The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Dream Thieves. Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.