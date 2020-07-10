PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers conventions, cash and masked messages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast focuses on fundraising in key Iowa races, the state of political conventions and the discussion about masks.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch, and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and New Trick.

Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

Copyright 2020 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0