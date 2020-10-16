PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers debates, elections and the president in Iowa

This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast focuses on a glut of debates in Iowa's biggest races, President Trump's visit to Iowa and a look at the rapidly approaching federal and state elections.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

