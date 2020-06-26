PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Iowa's U.S. Senate race, national poll numbers
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Iowa's U.S. Senate race, national poll numbers

This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast focuses on the contentious Iowa Senate race and troubling poll numbers for President Donald Trump.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch, and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Jordan Sullivan.

