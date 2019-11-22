PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Justice Cady death, fluid presidential race

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast discusses the death of Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady and the fluid state of the 2020 presidential contest in Iowa.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Erin Murphy, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Adobanga.