This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the nearly two dozen 2020 candidates and recaps the current state of the Democratic primary.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, James Lynch of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Ed Tibbetts of the Quad-City Times.
The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Pat Smith & Rich Wagor.