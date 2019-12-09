PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers presidential race 2 months from caucuses, impeachment

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast discusses the fluid state of the 2020 presidential contest two months away from the Iowa caucuses and the impeachment inquiry playing out as Republican and Democratic lawmakers spar over details.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Kingsbury.