PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Rep. Steve King and the 4th Congressional District primary

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast focuses on the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District and the legislature's impending return to Des Moines.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.
