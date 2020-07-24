You are the owner of this article.
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers Rep. Steve King since his primary defeat; face mask debate
This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast focuses on the latest public statements by U.S. Rep. Steve King, the state of the Iowa 4th congressional district race and recent remarks by Gov. Kim Reynolds about whether face mask wearing can be required by municipalities.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch, and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

