PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers the future of Iowa caucuses after count difficulties

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast focuses on the future of the Iowa caucuses and Iowa's first in the nation status.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy Copperhead and The Kingsburys.
