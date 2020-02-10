PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers the Iowa caucus debacle

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast focuses on the disastrous reporting process that followed last week's Democratic caucuses that began the presidential nominating procedure.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Graham Ambrose of the Quad-City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy Copperhead and Adobanga.
2020 Sioux City Democratic caucus
