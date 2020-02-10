You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers the Iowa caucus debacle
View Comments

PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers the Iowa caucus debacle

{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast focuses on the disastrous reporting process that followed last week's Democratic caucuses that began the presidential nominating procedure.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Graham Ambrose of the Quad-City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy Copperhead and Adobanga.

Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

Sanders takes Woodbury County, Buttigieg carries 7 other Northwest Iowa counties
Democrats in Iowa's most Republican county caucus in larger numbers

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News