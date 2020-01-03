PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers The Newsmaker King and a Buttigieg Surge?

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: The newsmaker mark for Congressman Steve King and assessing the state of the Democratic presidential candidate field, including a scattershot “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” reference, one month away from the Iowa caucuses.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

