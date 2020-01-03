PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers The Newsmaker King and a Buttigieg Surge?

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: The newsmaker mark for Congressman Steve King and assessing the state of the Democratic presidential candidate field, including a scattershot “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” reference, one month away from the Iowa caucuses.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
You have free articles remaining.
This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy The Kingsburys.
Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.