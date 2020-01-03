You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers The Newsmaker King and a Buttigieg Surge?
View Comments

PODCAST: On Iowa Politics covers The Newsmaker King and a Buttigieg Surge?

{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: The newsmaker mark for Congressman Steve King and assessing the state of the Democratic presidential candidate field, including a scattershot “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” reference, one month away from the Iowa caucuses.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy The Kingsburys.

Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

No. 1 story of 2019: Steve King's white supremacy remarks spark national firestorm

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News